Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to Sky Sports: "It was really good [in the first half]. We scored four goals and could have scored more. After half-time it was more difficult. It was a great victory, a great game, everyone was happy in the stadium and we enjoy it against our rivals. It was a good afternoon for us.

"In general it was really good how aggressive we were but of course when they have Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen they have quality. We were aware of the spaces and our players up front made the difference in the first half.

"We can win or lose but there are many things we can do better. Some players were not good today so they have to improve.

"Perfection doesn't exist, it's impossible. But we must try to look there. We did good, we can do better, many, many players had sloppy passes. This is not good. We have to be more consistent. In some areas we were still not good.

[Phil Foden] "His desire, how he runs, is the main thing. He deserves to play every time and then he has quality. He is a young player and it is a reality. He deserves everything.

[Erling Haaland] "It is. The numbers speak for himself. He has done this before here. It is not our way. Always we try to help him in our environment. We have this incredible sense that he always looks starving and is so competitive. The numbers are scary, honestly.

"He sees 10 players running without the ball with effort for each other so he wants to do it. They visualise it, they see it. It's why we have success in the last few years. Behind it is effort and desire to do it."