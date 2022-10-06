Man City v Southampton: Head-to-head record

Man City have lost just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Southampton (W8 D3), though both their meetings last season ended in draws.

After winning their first ever league visit to Etihad Stadium in April 2004 (3-1), Southampton have picked up just two points from their subsequent 11 away games against Manchester City (D2 L9).

Southampton have won just two of their 45 away league games against reigning champions in their top-flight history (D11 L32), beating Leeds 3-1 in March 1970, and Chelsea by the same scoreline in October 2015.