H﻿owe on injuries, Karius and facing former club Bournemouth

E﻿ddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Bournemouth.

H﻿ere is what the Newcastle boss had to say:

  • In terms of injuries "everyone has improved", but Howe wouldn't go into detail on whether the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson would be fit to feature.

  • Howe said the circumstances around last week's game being cancelled "were immensely sad", but the extra time off was beneficial for injured players.

  • On tributes being paid to the Queen this weekend, Howe said: "That’s the beauty of football in moments like this, that we do get a chance to come together as a nation up and down the county and pay tribute to the fantastic life that she had and what she did for our country".

  • H﻿owe has been impressed by Loris Karius since his arrival and said: "We certainly want to help him get to the best levels that he is capable of."

  • O﻿n Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope's England call-ups, Howe said: "They want to go to the World Cup and are desperate to do so but they know their performances here will dictate that."

  • J﻿onjo Shelvey "is making good progress" and could feature again for Newcastle before the World Cup.

  • Howe said he has a "huge sense of gratitude" to everyone at Bournemouth, but added: "Obviously we are competing to win the game and we are desperate to do so. But it will be a special game for us."

