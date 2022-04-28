Wolves boss Bruno Lage sees some similarities between his side and Brighton and is expecting a “tough” challenge on Saturday.

Roman Saiss’ goal gave Wolves a narrow victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season but Lage has been impressed with the way Brighton boss Graham Potter varies his tactics.

“He is a great manager, doing a fantastic job and I know how tough they are,” he said. “Every time they play, they have a surprise for the opponent.

“We have been watching a lot of games to try to understand what surprise they will bring to us.

“They want to dominate the game and play with the ball – it’s going to be another exciting game and we want to be ready to play how we want to play.”

Meanwhile, Potter has expressed his admiration for Lage’s work at Molineux, reserving particular praise for their defensive record.

“Bruno has done a really good job and they’ve had a really good season,” he said. “Credit to them for where they are.

“I get asked lots of questions about scoring goals and they’ve not scored too many more than us (31 for Brighton and 33 for Wolves).

“But their defence and clean-sheet record is the foundation of their success - it’s vitally important. That’s why they are challenging for the European spots.”