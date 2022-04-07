'The big teams are there with £100m' - Lage on Neves rumours

Bruno Lage has warned that big clubs have "£100m" to spend on Ruben Neves after he was linked with a move away from Molineux.

Reports suggest that Neves is one of Erik ten Hag's top targets if he takes over at Manchester United, where the midfielder has been linked with a move in the past.

When asked if there is any truth in the rumours, Lage said: "I don’t know if it’s United or other teams, what I know is we have a special player here with us.

"What he is doing this season is very good. I think also the way we play, he can show a better Ruben, and also the way he plays puts our team on a different level.

"When you have that player, the best thing to do is improve his salary and years of contract. But who knows, when you have a top player like him in that specific position, that can defend and attack, and is a top professional and a great man, the big teams are there with £100m to buy these kinds of players.

"I would have preferred to remain with Joao Felix in Benfica, but 120 million euros came and he left.

"It depends on the strategy of Wolves also, that’s why it was so hard to find players in the past two transfer windows because we want to find the best players at the right price and the right age to help us, then after two or three years they can give us economical profit.

"It’s not just about Wolves, in these days which club can refuse a proposal of 80, 90 or 100 million pounds? Five or six."