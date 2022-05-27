ICYMI: Who gets your vote as Newcastle's top performer?

Voting is still open for you to choose your Newcastle player of the year - so don't miss your chance.

BBC Radio Newcastle's Matthew Raisbeck has picked a shortlist of four nominees for you to choose from - and you can scroll down this page to read his reasoning (17:05, 25 May).

Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Jonjo Shelvey and Allan Saint-Maximin made his shortlist, but which one gets your vote?

You can have your say until 12:00 BST on Monday, 30 May.

Choose your Magpies player of the season and get T&Cs here