Transfer news: Lukaku has no interest in AC Milan or Magpies move

Romelu Lukaku has no interest in signing for AC Milan or Newcastle this summer, despite the 28-year-old's growing frustration at a lack of opportunities at Chelsea. (Evening Standard)

Meanwhile, Blues want to sign 20-year-old Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen expected to join Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively. (Goal)

