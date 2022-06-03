Cristiano Ronaldo is impressed with the pedigree of new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and believes the club will be "where they belong" next season.

United finished sixth in the Premier League despite Ronaldo, 37, contributing 24 goals on his return to Old Trafford.

The Portugal captain says he is “still very happy” at Old Trafford despite the team's mediocre season and is excited for the future under the former Ajax coach.

“I know he did a fantastic job for Ajax and that he’s an experienced coach but we need to give him time and things need to change the way he wants,” Ronaldo said in a video posted on the club’s Twitter account.

“We are happy and excited – not only the players, but the supporters as well.

“I wish him the best and let’s believe that next year we’re going to win trophies.

“For me, the most important thing is to try to win games then championships or cups - but I believe that Manchester will be where they belong.

“Sometimes it takes time but I still believe.”