'I hope it's going to be perfect' - Perisic on Spurs move

Ivan Perisic is excited to reunite with former boss Antonio Conte and said joining Tottenham is "the missing piece of the puzzle".

Perisic, 33, worked with Conte when the Italian led Inter Milan to the 2020-21 Serie A title and will join him at Spurs on 1 July when his contract with Inter expires.

After signing a two-year deal, the Croatia international said: "I am really excited to start with the Spurs family.

"When I got the contact from the coach and sporting director, I told them I really wanted to come here to the Premier League since 2009, when I started to play professional football in Belgium. This is the moment - and I can’t wait."

On what Spurs fans can expect from their first summer signing, Perisic said: "I like to work a lot; I like to work for the team. Only like this can you win something important.

"I can play several positions in the system that Tottenham are playing now. I will bring a lot of experience also because I used to play for a lot of great clubs.

"It was always my dream to play in all the best five leagues in the world and the Premier League was the missing [piece of the] puzzle.

"My hope is it’s going to be perfect."