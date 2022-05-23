Man City 3-2 Aston Villa: Pick of the stats
Manchester City came from two goals down to win a Premier League game for the first time since February 2005 (3-2 vs Norwich at Carrow Road).
There were just 12 minutes and 22 seconds between Manchester City going 2-0 down, and then leading 3-2 in the match.
Aston Villa have lost six Premier League games when leading by at least two goals, with only Tottenham (8) losing more in the history of the competition.
Against no side has Aston Villa’s Philippe Coutinho scored more Premier League goals than he has against Manchester City (5).