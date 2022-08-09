New Everton defender Conor Coady said he got "goosebumps" from speaking to Toffees boss Frank Lampard.

The 27-year-old Liverpudlian moves on a season-long loan from Wolves after 317 appearances for the Black Country side.

“The first conversation I had with him was a little bit surreal," Coady told Everton TV.

“He's one of the greatest English players of all time, one of the greatest midfielders of all time. It's probably one of the best phone calls I've ever had.

“Listening to the way he speaks about Everton, the passion he has for the club and the city and how he wants to improve was just amazing to hear.

“I'll be honest with you, I had goosebumps talking to him.”