Dundee United face a trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina or the Netherlands in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The Tangerines will be at home against Tuzla City or AZ for the first leg on 4 August, with the return seven days later.

Tuzla City were runners up in their domestic league last season and beat San Marino's Tre Penne in the previous round.

AZ are a much more experienced European team and reached the last 16 of last season's Conference League, losing to Celtic's conquerors Bodo/Glimt. They finished fifth in the Eredivisie.