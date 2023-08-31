Aberdeen 1-3 BK Hacken (agg 3-5): What did the manager say?

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "We were unfortunate first half. We created loads of opportunities and they had a counter and a wonder goal. We had 27 shots, but we’ve got to be respectful as well.

"They had some terrific talent at the top end of the pitch. I'm really pleased with the effort and the chances we created. Another day we maybe score more goals. We wanted to be brave, but unfortunately their quality told.

"If we put our chances away, there's a good chance we win the game. It does [feel like a missed opportunity] when you think about how well we've played over the two legs."

On potential business on transfer deadline day, Robson added: "We’ll look at a few things. If nothing happens we’re really pleased with what we’ve got."