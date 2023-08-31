Massengo becomes Burnley's 14th summer signing

Burnley have signed central midfielder Han-Noah Massengo on a four-year deal.

The 22-year-old becomes Vincent Kompany's 14th summer signing and joins the Clarets after his contract with Bristol City expired in the summer.

After joining the club, the France Under-21 international said: "I'm feeling really good. I’ve had talks with the manager and I just wanted to come here straight away.

"The interest was there early and during the summer I just wanted to be here, I could see the manager and Club wanted me and I wanted to be a part of it. It meant a lot to me."

Massengo rose through the ranks with Monaco and made his professional debut against Club Brugge in the Champions League, where he became the first player born in the 21st century to feature in the competition.

He joined Bristol City in 2019 and made more than 100 appearances for the Robins, before a loan spell at Auxerre for the second half of last season.