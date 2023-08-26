Hibernian 2-3 Livingston: What did the manager say?

Hibs boss Lee Johnson : "It's not good enough if I look at the overall start to the domestic campaign. I take full responsibility. I think the main reason is the conceding of easy goals. Again, I take responsibility for that.

"We do look like we have goals in us still. We've been masters of our own downfall with our defending. I think we've shown that we haven't quite got the squad to compete of both fronts yet.

"Six of the last seven goals have come down the right side. We have to defend that better. Teams are targeting that. Chris Cadden is a big player for us and he's been out.

"There's no excuse. I'm upset and I'm sad for everyone. I can promise you we work very hard. I hear the grumbles and I accept the grumbles.

"I just hope the fanbase base allow us the time because when we do turn it - and we will, I've been hear a lot as a manager.

"We're still a new squad. It's not like there hasn't already been success this season. It will settle down as the SPFL goes week-to-week and we can churn out our best XI with full energy."