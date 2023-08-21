Diaby's 'demanding' attitude can give Villa more

Unai EmeryGetty Images

Aston Villa fans can expect much more from versatile record signing Moussa Diaby, says head coach Unai Emery.

The France winger, 24, signed from Bayer Leverkusen in July for a fee which could rise to a reported £51.9m, showed further glimpses of his Premier League potential in Sunday's 4-0 home win against Everton.

Having scored on his Villa debut in the 5-1 opening-day defeat at Newcastle, only a superb save from Jordan Pickford denied him another goal on Sunday as Villa put hapless Everton to the sword.

Emery said: "Yes, he can add to us more goals, run behind the opponents. He can help us being versatile as a 10 or a seven.

"He can drop as a midfielder more or less. I think he can improve and he is demanding himself.

"He is young, but he is mature. I want players like that, very demanding and taking a commitment to improve and create something here with the team and individually."

