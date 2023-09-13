'They've spent a few quid' - County a different team this term, says Martindale

David Martindale says Ross County’s spending power is in stark contrast to Livingston’s finances as the sides prepare to go head to head on Saturday.

While Martindale had to “lose £200,000 off the budget” at Livi this year, County brought in 10 players during the summer window and paid transfer fees for St Mirren pair Eamonn Brophy and Jay Henderson and Coventry City’s Josh Reid.

“[County chairman] Roy [MacGregor] has invested a lot of money in the club,” said Martindale.

“I think they’ve spent a few quid in the transfer market this summer on the two boys from St Mirren and the boy from Coventry. So Roy has invested in that squad and I don’t think we’re playing the same Ross County team as we played last year.

“Malky [Mackay] is an extremely good manager. He’s coached at the highest level and done a very good job in Dingwall.

“It shows you how competitive the league is that County finished sixth the season before last and then 11th this year and stayed up via the play-offs.”

Having conceded a 96th-minute equaliser to St Mirren last time out, Livi are seventh in the Premiership after four games with a five-point haul Martindale insists should be higher.

“I’m still gutted about the previous Saturday,” he added. “We’ve only got ourselves to blame but we’re sitting here on five points when it should be seven.”