Striker Callum Wilson said "there's no title talk going on at Newcastle right now" but that qualifying for Europe again "is a must" for the Magpies this season.

Eddie Howe's side will play in the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2002-2003 season, and have been touted as potential challengers for the Premier League title.

"I just let people do the talking," Wilson told the Footballer's Football Podcast.

"Us internally, we want to improve season on season so we've got to Europe this year and we're going to play in that, experience that and when everyone gets a taste of that we're gonna want more of it.

"We're not gonna go back to Saturday, Saturday and a 38 game season, we're gonna want to play those European games.

"I feel that European football this season is a must and a minimum and beyond that you let everyone else do the talking and place you where they want to place you in the league.

"Also, ultimately, for us internally as a group and a squad, keep your feet on the ground. There's no title talk going on at Newcastle right now."

