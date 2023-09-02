Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Key stats
- Published
Nottingham Forest have defeated Chelsea for the first time since January 1997, ending a run of nine matches against the Blues without a victory (D2 L7).
Chelsea have lost their fifth Premier League home game in 2023, their most in a calendar year since 1995 (also 5), while only in 1993 have the ever lost more in the competition (7).
Nottingham Forest have won just their second Premier League away game since their promotion in 2022 (D5 L16), ending a run of 12 games without victory (D3 L9) since their 1-0 win against Southampton in January.
Chelsea had 21 shots against Nottingham Forest with just two hitting the target, the Blues last had a lower shooting accuracy in a Premier League game against Queens Park Rangers in January 2013 (2/26).