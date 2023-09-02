Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Key stats

  • Nottingham Forest have defeated Chelsea for the first time since January 1997, ending a run of nine matches against the Blues without a victory (D2 L7).

  • Chelsea have lost their fifth Premier League home game in 2023, their most in a calendar year since 1995 (also 5), while only in 1993 have the ever lost more in the competition (7).

  • Nottingham Forest have won just their second Premier League away game since their promotion in 2022 (D5 L16), ending a run of 12 games without victory (D3 L9) since their 1-0 win against Southampton in January.

  • Chelsea had 21 shots against Nottingham Forest with just two hitting the target, the Blues last had a lower shooting accuracy in a Premier League game against Queens Park Rangers in January 2013 (2/26).

