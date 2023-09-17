Sutton's predictions: Everton v Arsenal
Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.
His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Afro-pop star Midas the Jagaban, who supports Manchester United.
Sutton's prediction: 1-2
Can Sean Dyche do it again against Mikel Arteta?
Another win would be massive but it's a huge ask for Everton, even if they have been playing better at Goodison Park than their results suggest.
I think Everton will score, but even if Arsenal aren't at their best, they will still find a way to win.
Midas the Jagaban's prediction: 0-2
