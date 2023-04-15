Livingston 2-0 St Johnstone: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

St Johnstone came up against a Livingston side who had been fired up by their manager, determined to end their poor form. They did, and then some.

Generally, it is worrying times indeed for Saints fans. They're sliding down the table, winning only twice this calendar year. Five points from the bottom, they're looking ominously over their shoulders.

The one positive is that they created chances. Graham Carey would have had two on another day, while Melker Hallberg went close.

They need to find some confidence from somewhere though, as the sides around them pick up valuable points.