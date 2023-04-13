Pick of the stats: Hibernian v Hearts

Hibs and Hearts have both lost each of their last four league games – the joint-longest ongoing losing runs in the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership.

Hib haven’t lost five consecutive league matches since November 2021 under Jack Ross, while Hearts last suffered five straight top-flight defeats when Stephen Frail lost six in a row from December 2007 to January 2008 (five in joint charge with Anatoly Korobochka, one in sole charge).

Hearts are unbeaten in six Premiership away games against Hibs (W3 D3) since a 2-0 defeat in March 2018 under Craig Levein.