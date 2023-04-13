Pick of the stats: Hibernian v Hearts

  • Hibs and Hearts have both lost each of their last four league games – the joint-longest ongoing losing runs in the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership.

  • Hib haven’t lost five consecutive league matches since November 2021 under Jack Ross, while Hearts last suffered five straight top-flight defeats when Stephen Frail lost six in a row from December 2007 to January 2008 (five in joint charge with Anatoly Korobochka, one in sole charge).

  • Hearts are unbeaten in six Premiership away games against Hibs (W3 D3) since a 2-0 defeat in March 2018 under Craig Levein.

  • Hibs are winless in six top-flight games against Hearts (D3 L3), and could lose back-to-back such meetings for the first time since April 2014 under Terry Butcher.