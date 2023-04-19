Chelsea need to use this difficult season as a "huge learning curve" after exiting the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid on Tuesday, says their former goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

The Blues lost 2-0 to the reigning European champions at Stamford Bridge - as they did in the first leg of their quarter-final in Spain.

And with Chelsea 11th in the Premier League, they are unlikely have any European football next season for the first time since 2016.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Begovic said: "It is something they have to learn from in order to make sure it does not happen again. Seasons like this are not accepted by Chelsea fans - it is not the Chelsea that we know.

"When I was there, it would not have been accepted. There are certain expectations that come with this club and, if anything, this season must be a huge learning curve for everyone.

"The owners need to take stock going into the summer and get aligned with the people below who are in charge of technical recruitment and focus in on a manager to together, as a group, fix this squad.

"It is glaring that the frontline needs to change and I think there is a lack of leadership. It is a very young team, aside from Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva. I don’t know where the other leaders are.

"There is a lot to be done, but if there is anything they can do, it is learn from this whole experience."

Did you know?

Chelsea have lost four consecutive matches for the first time since a run of six in 1993.

This was their second-biggest aggregate defeat in the Champions League, after losing 7-1 to Bayern Munich over two legs in the 2019-20 last 16.

