Rangers boss targets at least five signings - gossip

Rangers manager Michael Beale hopes to sign at least five new players this summer. (Sun)

Beale will not put a limit on the number of summer recruits. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson would like to see Billy Gilmour back at Ibrox with the Scotland midfielder having struggled for appearances at Brighton and Hove Albion. (Record)

Reports in Turkey suggest Galatasaray have made contact with Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos, who is out of contract this summer. (Sun)

SNS

Michael Beale (right) is planning changes at Rangers but Alfredo Morelos may be moving on