Martindale the best person to fix Livi slump

Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

Another week, and another sore defeat to try to unpick. We are helping the opposition's goals-for column at the moment. We seem to have lost our 'hard to beat' tag.

In fairness, getting beat is part and parcel of a competitive league, so not winning shouldn’t be a shock. We just seem to be getting all our defeats at once, and heavy ones at that.

If these defeats were peppered across the season amongst our wins, it wouldn’t seem or feel as bad. We’d probably be calling it a fantastic season.

I’m not sure what is going wrong. Heads lost with the talk of European spots, players just losing form, or thinking ahead to their holidays? I don’t what what’s going wrong but I know the best person to fix it is David Martindale.

He’s coming in for flak major from Livi fans for the first time. There’s a growing section that’s not happy with him or the team just now. I totally understand their frustration but I don’t agree with the wrath that manager and team are facing. I do think they pull through this.

St Johnstone next week is huge. The team will want and need to show the fans that they can still win. The club have given away over 4000 free tickets to schools and clubs across West Lothian. I hope the players put on a show and convince the new fans to come back and any doubters that they can still do it.