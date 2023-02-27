Celtic 'do talking on pitch' - gossip

Captain Callum McGregor says Celtic showed they like to "do our talking on the pitch" in the Sunday's 2-1 Viaplay League Cup final win over Rangers. (Record)

McGregor picked up his 15th winner's medal from 15 final appearances with Celtic. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou lauds double goalscorer Kyogo Furuhashi's performance at Hampden. (Express)

Kyogo hopes "to smile at the end of the season with the rest of the team" as Celtic pursue a domestic treble. (Sun)

And the Celtic forward believes he still has "a lot of improving to do to become a better player". (Scotsman - subscription required)

SNS

Callum McGregor lifted the Viaplay Cup at Hampden on Sunday