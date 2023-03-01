Chelsea are interested in replacing under-fire manager Graham Potter with Brighton's Italian manager Roberto de Zerbi. (Football Insider), external

Manchester City are considering a move for Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic this summer, when the 28-year-old will have one year left on his Chelsea contract. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Chelsea's England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, is another Manchester City target for next season. (Football Insider), external

Chelsea are considering a summer move for Fulham's 28-year-old Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. (Todofichajes - in Spanish), external

Alexis Mac Allister's father and agent was a club guest at a recent Liverpool game as the Reds eye Brighton's Argentina midfielder, 24, as well as Chelsea's England forward Mason Mount, 24, and Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19. (Football Transfers), external

Hull City are close to signing on-loan English midfielder Xavier Simons, 20, on a permanent deal from Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano), external

