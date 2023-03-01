Transfer news: Chelsea eye De Zerbi as Potter replacement
- Published
Chelsea are interested in replacing under-fire manager Graham Potter with Brighton's Italian manager Roberto de Zerbi. (Football Insider), external
Manchester City are considering a move for Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic this summer, when the 28-year-old will have one year left on his Chelsea contract. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
Chelsea's England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, is another Manchester City target for next season. (Football Insider), external
Chelsea are considering a summer move for Fulham's 28-year-old Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. (Todofichajes - in Spanish), external
Alexis Mac Allister's father and agent was a club guest at a recent Liverpool game as the Reds eye Brighton's Argentina midfielder, 24, as well as Chelsea's England forward Mason Mount, 24, and Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19. (Football Transfers), external
Hull City are close to signing on-loan English midfielder Xavier Simons, 20, on a permanent deal from Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano), external