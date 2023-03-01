Transfer news: Chelsea eye De Zerbi as Potter replacement

Gossip Graphic

Chelsea are interested in replacing under-fire manager Graham Potter with Brighton's Italian manager Roberto de Zerbi. (Football Insider)

Manchester City are considering a move for Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic this summer, when the 28-year-old will have one year left on his Chelsea contract. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Chelsea's England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, is another Manchester City target for next season. (Football Insider)

Chelsea are considering a summer move for Fulham's 28-year-old Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. (Todofichajes - in Spanish)

Alexis Mac Allister's father and agent was a club guest at a recent Liverpool game as the Reds eye Brighton's Argentina midfielder, 24, as well as Chelsea's England forward Mason Mount, 24, and Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19. (Football Transfers)

Hull City are close to signing on-loan English midfielder Xavier Simons, 20, on a permanent deal from Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano)

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's gossip column