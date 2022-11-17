M﻿arcus Rashford says he has to "block the fans out" when representing Manchester United in order to "keep my emotions in check".

T﻿he 25-year-old boyhood United fan now has 101 goals for the club he joined at the age of seven.

S﻿peaking to United's website, Rashford explained how it took him a year to get used to playing at Old Trafford.

“Obviously, being a fan, you feel everything that the lads are feeling watching the game [at home],” he said.

“Sometimes you just get carried away – sometimes it's happiness, sometimes it's anger. But you just have to try and find a fine line, because it definitely affects your performance and your decision-making.

“It's weird. It's obviously impossible, but I have to try and block the fans out for me to keep my emotions in check. Because if I don't, automatically it's just natural for me to feel what they feel. And you can't be on that rollercoaster.”