On this day 18 years ago Steven Gerrard drilled a half-volley in from 20 yards to send Liverpool through to the knockout stages of the Champions League and sink Olympiakos.

The Reds - 1-0 down at half-time - needed to not only win in their final group game but needed to do so by two goals.

Gerrard helped instigate a comeback and drove home from a Neil Mellor knock-down.

Liverpool went on to win the trophy in Istanbul.

What a hit son. What a hit.