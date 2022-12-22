Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will take Thursday's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie "very seriously" as the domestic season restarts, according to former Premier League defender Danny Higginbotham.

It will be Manchester City and Liverpool's first competitive match in almost six weeks and, with a hectic schedule ahead of both sides over the festive period, Higginbotham anticipates this will be a key game to get back up to speed.

"It's about getting match fitness into players who have stayed here, and for those who went away for the World Cup, they need to re-adapt into the style of play for their club," he said.

"If this was an ordinary season, we might see weaker teams, but I think they will see this game as so important and treat it very seriously.

"They will want to get their strongest teams on the pitch."

Ex-Everton midfielder Leon Osman agreed, citing City and Liverpool's usual approach to the EFL Cup as refreshing.

"They are the previous winners of this tournament and it shows how seriously they take it," he said. "It shows the rest of Europe that it's not a small cup to not really care about.

"It's a potential [chance] to win silverware and they go and attack it. That's why they're the best in the business."

