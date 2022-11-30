M﻿anchester United fans must be excited by what Marcus Rashford could bring back to the Premier League season given his form at the Qatar World Cup.

H﻿is brace against Wales took his tally at the tournament to three and placed him as joint-top scorer.

A﻿fter the game he tweeted: "To hear that I've scored the 100th England goal at the World Cup Finals is unbelievable. The Wales game was good but let's stay focused and just be ready for the game on Sunday."