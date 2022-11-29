K﻿alidou Koulibaly showed the leadership qualities that caught Chelsea's eye as he helped his country into the last 16 of the World Cup.

T﻿he Senegal defender scored a winner against Ecuador, eliminating the team from South America at the group stage in the process.

Koulibaly’s winning strike made him Senegal’s oldest goalscorer at the World Cup (31 years and 162 days), while he is their first ever scorer at the tournament to be aged over 30.

Furthermore, it was Koulibaly’s first ever goal for the Lions of Teranga in 67 appearances in all competitions.