A positive start to the season at home will be key if Nottingham Forest are to achieve Premier League survival again, says former midfielder Chris Cohen.

Steve Cooper's side face Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City in their first six away games but open at the City Ground with winnable fixtures against newly promoted Sheffield United and Burnley.

"I don't think there will be nine teams involved in it (the relegation battle) again," Cohen told BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut Up and Show More Football podcast.

"The biggest thing for Forest if there's four or five involved is to just not be one of them. Get some points early, especially at home. Those first five away games - I think Derby fans have picked those but the home fixtures are a real opportunity to pick up points.

"If you win the home games then all of a sudden the away games are exciting and it's 'can we nick something'? If you lose those home games it puts a lot of pressure on the team early on.

"If they pick up some points early on I really believe Forest can stay up but it's all about, when that first whistle blows, performing to the best of their ability."

Cohen made 303 appearances across 11 years at the club and believes the boost given to Forest fans by being in the Premier League after such a long absence fuelled an atmosphere that was key in them avoiding relegation last season.

"The noise and the way that all the pundits spoke about it - because maybe it was their first time experiencing the City Ground - was incredible," he added.

"It added to the points tally I've absolutely no doubt. When it was rocking, teams wilted and players wilted and didn't show their full ability and that will be so needed again.

"They'll come in their numbers like they always do and I really hope they can push the team on."