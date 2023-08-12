Analysis: Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Jarrod Bowen cemented his important to West Ham's cause on the opening day with an absolute peach of a goal.

Two in two for the Hammers star - with a summer in between - after the Europa Conference League final winner.

But West Ham will probably look quite different as the season goes. Edson Alvarez - their only summer signing to date - isn't in training yet.

He will come in, so will James Ward-Prowse and Harry Maguire presumably if their £30m moves don't collapse late on.

Maybe a new frontman too.

Veteran Michail Antonio, a year after it seemed his time at West Ham might start to wind down, was in the XI after the Gianluca Scamacca experiment was abandoned with his sale to Atalanta.

Reports last weekend suggested they made an approach to Bournemouth for striker Dominic Solanke but had it turned down.

So of course it was Solanke who denied them all three points at the Vitality.