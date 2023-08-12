Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest: What Arteta said

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to TNT Sport: "It's always difficult to win the first game of the season. We deserved to be in front but we didn't kill the game. And 2-0 in the Premier League is a dangerous scoreline and we had a lack of concentration, conceded a goal, and so it is game on.

"You cannot give teams anything and we gave them hope. Then the feeling is we want the game to end and take the three points.

"Eddie Nketiah was very disappointed he did not start [the Community Shield] against Manchester City but came on and had a huge impact, trained like a beast this week, telling me 'I have to play'. So I had to play him. A great example."