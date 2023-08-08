Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

FSG have yet again let Liverpool down.

In a summer that was supposed to feature the biggest rebuild of their tenure, 17 Premier League clubs have bought more players than the Reds.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have left and no experienced defensive midfielders have arrived. The defence in pre-season has been shambolic, yet no defenders have signed either.

Jurgen Klopp has brilliant attackers, Alexis Mac Allister and Dom Szoboszlai are exciting buys, but it is nowhere near enough. Now, we're rushing to get overpriced players who will not get the benefit of the pre-season to acclimatise.

Romeo Lavia may well end up at Anfield, but he's 19. How can he replace a legendary skipper and a Brazilian who, while on the decline, was once the best anchorman in the business?

Temporary sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is doing his work from his laptop in Ibiza, while our only two buys were sorted by his predecessor Julian Ward.

What's the plan? It increasingly feels like there is not one. We obviously took the £52m in total for Henderson and Fabinho without incomers lined up. That is poor, from a club who were once unbeatable in the transfer market.

Now, we are risking wasting the final few elite years of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah's careers. And the biggest problem will be trying to replace those superstars in the next few summers.

Liverpool fans are angry, and rightly so.