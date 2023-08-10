BBC Radio London's Phil Parry has been discussing the Hammers' summer transfer strategy on The Far Post podcast: "They've made money on Gianluca Scamacca so between him and Declan Rice that's somewhere in the region of £140m.

"It's interesting that there was a story knocking about the fact they were using a transfer scouting app to put out the fact that they were looking to maybe get seven players in.

"That's an average of £20m a player, which is great as it means you can expand your squad, but do you have the quality in there?

"Is Edson Alvarez a Declan Rice replacement? Is Harry Maguire worth £30m?"

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown added: "They're another team that are in trouble. West Ham are up against it and they're going to have to sign players very late, which gives you less time to work with them. We're starting again this weekend. When are these guys coming in, and when are you going to work with them before putting them in the team?

"I just think that they've tried to be too cute and too clever in the transfer market. Everyone knows that you've got £120m to spend - they're not going to give you a player for £20m.

"I don't think Manchester United are in a rush to sell Maguire as they can swallow his wages for another year. So they hold all the cards and West Ham are trying to be too clever, in my opinion."

