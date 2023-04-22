Analysis: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace can surely start planning for a 10th successive season in the top flight after stretching their unbeaten run under new manager Roy Hodgson to four matches.

Palace were the more cohesive outfit in the first half but struggled to trouble goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Indeed, it was Everton who went closest to a first-half breakthrough when Alex Iwobi’s sweetly struck volley from Tyrick Mitchell’s clearance was palmed clear by goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Eberechi Eze’s second-half finish was disallowed for offside, while substitute Luka Milivojevic had a fizzing drive deflected narrowly wide late on.

Everton had Mason Holgate dismissed with 10 minutes remaining, but Palace were unable to press home their numerical advantage.

Thirty-six points would have been enough to secure Premier League survival last season. Palace, now on 37, are all but safe.