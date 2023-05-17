DJ Norman Cook, better known as Fatboy Slim, said Brighton's dreams are becoming a reality after a season in which Roberto De Zerbi's side have been "indestructible".

Cook, who works closely with Albion in the Community, was reflecting on the rise of the Seagulls over the years.

He told the latest Albion Unlimited podcast: "It's sort of what you dare to dream. I think only Tony probably knew where this is going and probably only knows where it's going from now on.

"It's an amazing trajectory. I would believe anything [can happen] the way things are going.

"What's happened this year in terms of losing players and managers, it seems like you cut off one limb and two more grow. It's like we are indestructible.

"Tony Bloom dared to dream and those dreams are coming true. I don't know how wild those dreams are and where we could go with this."

Listen to Albion Unlimited on BBC Sounds