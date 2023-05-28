Loan stars Clarkson & Pollock deliver parting message to fans

Leighton Clarkson has thanked Aberdeen and the supporters for an "unforgettable" season as he returns to Liverpool after his season-long loan.

"From the staff who helped me so much, to the players who welcomed me from day one and the fans who have gave me nothing but respect and appreciation," wrote the midfielder on social media.

"I have made mates for life and memories that will stay with me forever. Last thing... enjoy the European tour."

Defender Mattie Pollock also posted a farewell message after his six-month loan spell from Watford.

"Massive thank you to everyone involved at Aberdeen," he wrote.

"Loved every minute of my time here, the players, staff and most importantly the fans. You have all been unbelievable."