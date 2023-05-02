Former Premier League defender Micah Richards said taking Illan Meslier out of the team might not be the answer for Leeds United.

Javi Gracia's side lost five Premier League games in April and conceded 23 goals, a new record in a month.

But Richards thinks swapping Meslier for Joel Robles might do more harm than good for the Whites.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, the former England international said: "Leeds have got Manchester City next, so if they take him out of the firing line and the other keeper concedes six goals, you could have two keepers with shot confidence.

"He is making mistakes and he could be doing a lot better - but I just think it’s the way Leeds play. They are set up to concede goals all around the pitch and they have not adapted to what the new manager wants."

New York Times journalist Rory Smith added: "Meslier has made mistakes and he is making bad decisions. But he is having so many opportunities to make mistakes that you wonder whether it is a numbers thing with the chances Leeds give up.