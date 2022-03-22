Southampton talking point: Salisu needs a break

Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat against Manchester City ended a forgettable March for Southampton, with Saints losing four of their five games.

The month started with so much promise - an unlikely Cup victory over West Ham came just two days in - but the results that have followed have been dismal.

Humiliated by Aston Villa and Danny Ings three days after beating the Hammers, many expected Southampton to move on quickly from an anomaly of a game, with some Saints fans suggesting Mohammed Salisu’s absence was key to the poor performance.

However, what came after Southampton’s defeat at Villa Park has done anything but back that argument. Despite an improved display against Newcastle at St Mary's, with the Ghanaian defender neither outstanding nor a disaster, matches with Watford and Manchester City proved otherwise.

After gifting Cucho Hernandez the ball in front of goal against the Hornets, as well as conceding a soft penalty against the Citizens, there will be no player looking forward to the break in domestic football more than the 22-year-old.

A star player in Southampton's defence for most of the season, inconsistencies and rash decisions come with age and inexperience, and nobody in the Saints camp doubts the future is bright for the former Real Valladolid man.

However, if Salisu wants to follow the path of Virgil van Dijk, he must learn from the errors that have cost Southampton in the last two games.