John Gibbons, The Anfield Wrap, external

This is the start of an exciting week for Liverpool in what could potentially be a very exciting run to May.

All you want as a football fan is to be in contention come the business end of the season - and Liverpool are still in contention for all four trophies.

As fans, most of our focus is on Sunday. How are you getting to Wembley, what time are you leaving and who is in most danger of going out Saturday night and missing the bus? But before all that there is a game against Leeds United in the league that just got bigger with the weekends results.

Liverpool’s outside chance of a league title improved dramatically with a nod of Harry Kane’s head deep into injury time at Etihad Stadium and now it is said to be 'back in Liverpool’s hands'. Admittedly it is rather more in Manchester City’s hands, but even a light grip is better than nothing.

Jurgen Klopp has rotated cleverly over the past couple of weeks and will continue to do so, helped by the fact that for once injuries are low and the majority are fit and firing.

Everyone will get an opportunity to shine, although it’s Wembley where most will hope to get the nod. To shine in the biggest stadium in the country and an opportunity to write your name in the clubs history as the man who scored the winning goal in a cup final. Ah any chance the bus can leave now?