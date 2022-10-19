J﻿esse Marsch is pleased with the belief and commitment from his Leeds United side, but said there is one big problem: a lack of goals.

The Whites go into Thursday's game at Leicester City having not won in the Premier League since beating Chelsea 3-0 in August, and have scored just five goals between then and now.

When asked what is missing from his team, Marsch simply said: "Goals. We need more goals. We need more leads.

"When we are on top in matches, we need to capitalise. Everyone around here knows that’s where we are right now. If we can start to add that to the mix then we can have a really good team."

Marsch said he believes Patrick Bamford will be the solution to these attacking problems and hopes he can be the player to transform Leeds' season.

"I’m challenging Patrick to continue to grow into the type of striker that we need," said the American. "I’ve said for a couple of weeks that we think he is a big part of the solution.

"If strikers are not getting chances, that is much more concerning than if they are getting chances and not scoring. He is getting chances in bunches and his talent is so high it is only a matter of time before those start go his way.

"When they do, we could start to see a total change of momentum for him and for us.

"That is the goal - to help him and challenge him to continue to move forward in a positive way, and to support him and let him know that it’s close.

"We believe that, he believes that. Thursday could be a catalyst for that, and for him for the rest of the season."