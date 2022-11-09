A﻿ host of Premier League faces have been selected in what is a first World Cup squad for Wales in 64 years.

Robert Page has gone with expected names like Leicester City keeper Danny Ward, Tottenham's Ben Davies and Fulham's Harry Wilson.

N﻿ottingham Forest see Brennan Johnson, Neco Williams and Wayne Hennessey named, while Bournemouth will be represented by Chris Mepham and Kieffer Moore.

W﻿ales take on USA on 21 November in their opening game and also have England and Iran in their group.

T﻿here's more on the selection of Wales' group for Qatar here