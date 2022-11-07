I﻿t's "still not 100% rosy in Tottenham's garden", said former England and Newcastle midfielder Kieron Dyer after watching their home defeat by Liverpool on Sunday.

O﻿nce again, Spurs started poorly and fell two goals behind before rallying through Harry Kane's strike in the second half.

I﻿ncreasing pressure could not salvage a point and Dyer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast their results against top-six rivals have been revealing.

"﻿I don't think Antonio Conte is in a position to win trophies with Spurs at the moment," said Dyer.

"You're judged by the results against the so-called bigger teams and they lost to Newcastle, should have lost to Chelsea, lost to Manchester United, lost to Arsenal and now this one. ﻿It shows they still need to strengthen."

T﻿elegraph journalist Luke Edwards agreed and pondered whether Conte would be backed by a Spurs board that have gone above and beyond to support him in the most recent transfer windows.

