Tony Macaroni Arena visit tasty for Roos

Kelle Roos cannot see what the fuss is about over artificial pitches as his Aberdeen side prepare to face Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Tuesday.

The former Nuneaton Borough and Derby County goalkeeper, who had loan spells at several lower-league clubs in England, said: "I've heard this a couple of times. I think people look at this one a little bit like Stoke on a Tuesday night.

"But, coming from Holland, I grew up on Astroturf, so for me it's no big deal. Do you want to play on astro or a bobbly pitch? Everyone has their opinion.

"If you talk about professionalism, I think it's a very exciting place for me to go personally. I had to grow up in football playing nitty-gritty games in League Two, Conference. These kind of atmospheres are completely different, but they are unique and special in their way.

"I see these kind of games as a good challenge. I don't find it difficult, just different."