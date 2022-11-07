W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Sunday's game at St Mary's.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

S﻿imon: Strong performance in defence and good finishing separated the two sides. Newcastle have looked sharper in some previous games. Some of the passing was not quite what it can be. However, another fantastic result. Genuinely chuffed for each of our goalscorers and Almiron's smile lit up the place. Good to see and hear our away supporters.

H﻿arry: Not the best performance by Newcastle this season but amazing quality in front of goal. If we can keep up this pace who knows where we will finish!

M﻿arcus: This bubble hasn’t yet burst, it just keeps getting bigger... Which is the worrying thing for any lifelong Newcastle fan such as I. Almiron looks like he’s found a magic lamp on a beach in Whitley Bay. Bricklayers will be studying Botman and Schar and Burn for how to build a brick wall for years to come. We can interchange players like Danish bricks.

S﻿cott: We have achieved something remarkable already... with great team spirit and a combined work ethic from defence to attack Newcastle are everything a supporter could hope for. We are achieving the dizzy heights in the Premier League that we could only have dreamed of. In Eddie Howe we trust, he makes all of us Magpies dare to dream big.