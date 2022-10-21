Postecoglou on VAR, Hearts & injuries
Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before his team's Premiership game with Hearts on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Postecoglou will be the "happiest man in Scotland" if VAR doesn't get used at Tynecastle.
He hopes the technology will not be the "starring attraction" and that fans buy tickets to see football being played.
Admits he understands Hearts' challenge of "juggling" everything that comes from playing in Europe, including travel and focus.
Felt sorry for the fans at Fir Park on Wednesday because no player stepped forward, so pushed Kyogo as "it wasn't going to be me" dancing.
No fresh injury concerns. Jota and David Turnbull closest to a return and will be assessed ahead of Tuesday.