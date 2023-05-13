Man United 2-0 Wolves: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We had a tough week. Three days ago we dropped important points because of individual mistakes but also low energy levels. That can't be [acceptable]. Today we bounced back.

"Tiredness can never be an excuse. As a Man Utd player you have to deliver. You have to match high standards, give the performance, and take the responsibility as an individual and as a team.

"[Winning today] it means nothing if you are not in the top three or four. We have to fight for that. We have to stay calm, stay focussed and go to the next game. We need to make sure we have the right energy levels so we can fight and make sure we get it over the line.

"In terms of the way we play, I think we have a base. Also in the culture, we have a base. But we know we have to make those next steps for really competing with the top two."

On squad planning for next season: "It's not up to me, it is an aspect of the club that other people deal with, the owners. I have to develop and to progress the team, and to of course plan. I will go for high standards, so I am planning my squad for next season in the background, with high standards. Then it is up to the others to decide if the finances are there.

"I think you have to see the wider perspective. We had many clean sheets, I think the most in the league. But then we also had some bad defeats, and we are not scoring that easily. Today another [opposition] goalkeeper is Man of the Match, we do that often, we are very good at that.

"In this moment there is no time for happiness or satisfaction - we have to work and to improve. Get the team ready but improve. That is what I demand from my players, my staff and myself."